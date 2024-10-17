Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,977,000 after purchasing an additional 128,393 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 741.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 27,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 24,454 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 696,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,505,000 after buying an additional 42,897 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CRUS opened at $122.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $147.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 16.31%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $544,704.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,704.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total transaction of $1,343,837.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,212.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cirrus Logic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

