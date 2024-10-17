Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $312,000 in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $189.07 on Thursday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $193.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.52.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $139,073.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 99,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,288.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Willis Lease Finance news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 2,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.08, for a total transaction of $230,250.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,296.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $139,073.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 99,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,288.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,692. 57.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

