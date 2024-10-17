Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $359,000 in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,948 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 55.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 693.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 38.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JHX opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $43.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.74.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $991.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. James Hardie Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

