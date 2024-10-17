Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $371,000 in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of IBEX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get IBEX alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the second quarter worth $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in IBEX in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IBEX by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in IBEX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 9.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IBEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

IBEX Stock Performance

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. IBEX Limited has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $332.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.74.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. IBEX had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $124.53 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IBEX news, Director Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,864,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,089,658.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,864,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,089,658.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shuja Keen sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $124,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,891.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,760 shares of company stock worth $3,681,160. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

(Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.