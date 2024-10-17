Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Autohome were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Autohome by 88.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 24.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Autohome by 93.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Autohome by 23.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Price Performance

NYSE ATHM opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.16. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $4.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.81%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATHM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autohome to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

