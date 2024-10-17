Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 2,543 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $4,801,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 205.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 68,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,125 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55,942 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

