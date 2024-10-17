Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 307 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MLM opened at $570.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.36.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

