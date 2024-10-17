Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $128.87 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.95.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

