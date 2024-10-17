Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.03.

CMG opened at $59.11 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average is $81.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

