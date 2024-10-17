Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,484 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in IDT were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in IDT by 53.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in IDT by 176.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in IDT in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

IDT Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE IDT opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

IDT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. IDT’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDT news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 600 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $29,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,920.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDT Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co.

