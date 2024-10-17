Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 304 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $349.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.41. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $236.38 and a 52-week high of $353.52. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.