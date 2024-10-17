Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 420 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,812,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 415.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 125.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $191.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $201.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 22.15%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

