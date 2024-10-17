Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $449,000 Position in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.14% of CPI Card Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Vector Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CPI Card Group by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vector Capital Management L.P. now owns 248,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 108,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CPI Card Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CPI Card Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CPI Card Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

PMTS stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $267.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

CPI Card Group ( NASDAQ:PMTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PMTS. StockNews.com raised CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 1,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $28,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,813,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,093,517. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sonya Vollmer sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $91,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 1,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $28,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,813,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,093,517. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

