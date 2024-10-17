Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 17.2% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 199,011 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $8,481,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 16.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Up 2.4 %

GM opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nomura Securities upgraded General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.