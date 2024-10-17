Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,321,000 after purchasing an additional 71,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Bankshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,907,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,521,000 after buying an additional 142,545 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,253,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,993,000 after acquiring an additional 74,638 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,982,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,192,000 after purchasing an additional 55,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,577,000 after buying an additional 1,157,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

