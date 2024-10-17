Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 0.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $12.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.27. 5,036,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 39,716,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RIVN. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,162.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,273. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

