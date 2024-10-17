Rogers Communications (RCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of C$1.42 per share for the quarter.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion.
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
Rogers Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
