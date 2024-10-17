Roland Carter Sells 25,893 Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) insider Roland Carter sold 25,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,621 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £419,725.53 ($548,087.66).

Smiths Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 1,655 ($21.61) on Thursday. Smiths Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,517.50 ($19.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,829 ($23.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,741.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,708.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2,298.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84.

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 30.20 ($0.39) per share. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $13.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,111.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.16) target price on the stock.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

