Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 166,128 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 166,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $2,757,724.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,096,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,596,239.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 65,953 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,088,884.03.
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 72,094 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $1,185,946.30.
- On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 66,481 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $1,095,606.88.
- On Friday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,067 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $857,543.49.
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 75,831 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $1,249,694.88.
- On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 44,884 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $739,688.32.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,800 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $144,672.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,209 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $545,955.96.
- On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $245,706.93.
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,894 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $260,820.54.
NYSE:BCAT opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $17.18.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
