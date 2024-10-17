Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Insider Activity at Safety Insurance Group

In related news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $32,835.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,729.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 915 shares of company stock valued at $75,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.39. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.99 and a 52 week high of $89.46.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.12). Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $269.78 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.75%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile



Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Articles

