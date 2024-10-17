Sameer K. Gandhi Sells 6,250 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $306.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.47 and a 200-day moving average of $308.41. The company has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 577.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $170.17 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

