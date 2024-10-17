SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $280.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 2,216,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 919,078 shares.The stock last traded at $246.21 and had previously closed at $239.82.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,328,521.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.7% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.04.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

