Scott Darling Sells 84,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Scott Darling sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $4,201,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,190.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Scott Darling sold 20,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Scott Darling sold 1,300 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $52,013.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Scott Darling sold 6,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $245,954.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Scott Darling sold 7,190 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $281,464.77.

On Monday, August 19th, Scott Darling sold 24,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Scott Darling sold 9,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $54.38 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 2.01.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,698,000 after purchasing an additional 115,057 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 1,792.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 277,896 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Upstart by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 223,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,223 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

