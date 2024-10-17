SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) Short Interest Update

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of SEALSQ from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SEALSQ stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEALSQ Corp ( NASDAQ:LAES Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 649,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 3.83% of SEALSQ at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LAES opened at $0.45 on Thursday. SEALSQ has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

