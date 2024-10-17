Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s FY2028 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LYV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.77.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $116.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average of $97.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,742.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 566,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,255,395. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

