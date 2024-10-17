Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.39 and traded as high as $27.50. Security Federal shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

Security Federal Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.64 million during the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

Security Federal Company Profile

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

