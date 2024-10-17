Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) vs. Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Head to Head Survey

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) and Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Seven Hills Realty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital -$21.38 million -19.88 -$39.23 million ($0.53) -15.14 Seven Hills Realty Trust $33.03 million N/A N/A $1.46 9.89

Seven Hills Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seven Hills Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.9%. Seven Hills Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Orchid Island Capital pays out -271.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seven Hills Realty Trust pays out 72.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

32.7% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Seven Hills Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A -6.36% -0.68% Seven Hills Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Orchid Island Capital and Seven Hills Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 Seven Hills Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Orchid Island Capital currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.38%. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.71%. Given Orchid Island Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orchid Island Capital is more favorable than Seven Hills Realty Trust.

Summary

Seven Hills Realty Trust beats Orchid Island Capital on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to stockholders, if it annually distributes dividends equal to at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as RMR Mortgage Trust. Seven Hills Realty Trust was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

