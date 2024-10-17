Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $400.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sherwin-Williams traded as high as $387.91 and last traded at $387.58, with a volume of 60040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $384.16.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.17.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 98,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $368.80 and its 200 day moving average is $333.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

