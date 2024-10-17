Shimmick (SHIM) & Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Shimmick to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get Shimmick alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Shimmick shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Shimmick shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Shimmick and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimmick 0 3 0 0 2.00 Shimmick Competitors 50 508 804 25 2.58

Earnings & Valuation

Shimmick presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. As a group, “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies have a potential downside of 5.46%. Given Shimmick’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Shimmick is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Shimmick and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shimmick $524.16 million -$2.55 million -1.05 Shimmick Competitors $17.68 billion $639.56 million 23.61

Shimmick’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Shimmick. Shimmick is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Shimmick and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimmick -12.90% -134.28% -14.83% Shimmick Competitors 1.54% -3.34% 1.97%

Summary

Shimmick peers beat Shimmick on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Shimmick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments. The company was formerly known as SCCI National Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Shimmick Corporation in September 2023. Shimmick Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Shimmick Corporation operates as a subsidiary of GOHO, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.