Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 392,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 98,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Shopify by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 30,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore upped their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upgraded Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.97.

SHOP opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.36. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. Shopify’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

