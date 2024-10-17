Short Interest in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Drops By 7.7%

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 254,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABOS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ABOS opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 17.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,449,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $818,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $253,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.