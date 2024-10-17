Short Interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Increases By 13.4%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,180,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the September 15th total of 50,440,000 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,187,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,548,000 after buying an additional 6,577,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,285,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,223,000 after buying an additional 1,585,430 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,775,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,894.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,121,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 1,064,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.