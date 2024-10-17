Short Interest in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Increases By 7.0%

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 712,600 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 666,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. Arteris has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $283.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.37% and a negative return on equity of 274.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arteris will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $86,737.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,880.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 3,615 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $25,774.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,084 shares in the company, valued at $485,438.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,360 shares of company stock valued at $988,781 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arteris by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Arteris by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arteris by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 117,312 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Arteris during the 3rd quarter worth $2,504,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Arteris by 26.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

