Short Interest in Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Drops By 7.2%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 264,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.3 days.

Imperial Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IPMLF opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. Imperial Metals has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

