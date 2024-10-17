Short Interest in Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Increases By 7.5%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kingfisher Trading Up 2.9 %

Kingfisher stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KGFHY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

