Short Interest in KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Decreases By 8.2%

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Get KLDiscovery alerts:

KLDiscovery Stock Performance

KLDI stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. KLDiscovery has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -0.70.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. KLDiscovery had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 607.40%. The firm had revenue of $78.97 million during the quarter.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, insurance companies, and individuals worldwide. The company offers Nebula, an end-to-end eDiscovery solution that facilitates smarter ways to cull, process, review, and manage documents in an intuitive interface; Client Portal for consolidated visualizations and reporting for portfolio intelligence; KLD Processing, a proprietary processing application; ReadySuite to perform extensive QC on a production, normalize inbound submissions, or spot check the work of a colleague or supplier; Relativity for relativity enhancements and state-of-the-art HIVE infrastructure; Nebula Processing to process data with a higher degree of quality; and Nebula AI, a technology assisted review tool combined with a deep bench of experts, as well as managed services, remote document review, and managed document review services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLDiscovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLDiscovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.