Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Increases By 10.8%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,900 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 3,809,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Konica Minolta Stock Performance
Konica Minolta stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Konica Minolta has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
