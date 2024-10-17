Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Increases By 10.8%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,900 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 3,809,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

Konica Minolta stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Konica Minolta has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.