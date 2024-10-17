Simply Good Foods (SMPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2024

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPLGet Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $33.86 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $36,437.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,319 shares in the company, valued at $665,346.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Earnings History for Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

