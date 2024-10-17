SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Cut to $17.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Compass Point from $64.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.

SITC has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $176.34. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.64.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $13.92. The business had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 91.77% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,531,000 after buying an additional 608,996 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in SITE Centers by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,278 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

