Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SKX opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skechers U.S.A. announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKX. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.