SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $25.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.84.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $130.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 98,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,634.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 214,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 202,010 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 181,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,627,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

