Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $15.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair raised Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Leerink Partners raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $191,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLDB stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $269.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.90. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

