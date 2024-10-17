SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $347,000.

XNTK stock opened at $198.70 on Thursday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $129.48 and a one year high of $207.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.32 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.59 and a 200-day moving average of $187.36.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

