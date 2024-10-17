SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RLY opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $573.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

