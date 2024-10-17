Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Insider Iain Logan Purchases 5,064 Shares

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Iain Logan bought 5,064 shares of Springfield Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £5,215.92 ($6,811.07).

Iain Logan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Iain Logan sold 5,064 shares of Springfield Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total transaction of £5,266.56 ($6,877.20).

Springfield Properties Price Performance

SPR opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £119.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,683.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 98.50. Springfield Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 112 ($1.46).

Springfield Properties Cuts Dividend

Springfield Properties Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Springfield Properties’s payout ratio is 1,666.67%.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers private, contract, and affordable housing, as well as provides development services to third party private organizations. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries; property development activities; buying and selling real estate; manufacturing timber kits; and provision of management services.

