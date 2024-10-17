SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $196.04 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.96 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.00.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

