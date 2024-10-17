SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) PT Raised to $6.80 at UBS Group

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $6.30 to $6.80 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.01.

SSR Mining stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $184.84 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 178.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 119.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

