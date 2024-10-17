S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $142.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 569.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 240,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 204,281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 591,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after acquiring an additional 133,108 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.