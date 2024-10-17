Standard Chartered (LON:STAB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 115.85 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 126.50 ($1.65). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 126.50 ($1.65), with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.
Standard Chartered Trading Up 0.9 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 115.85.
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Banks’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Private Banking. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment allows companies and financial institutions to operate and trade globally, and its Private Banking segment supports high net worth individuals with their banking needs across borders and offers access to global investment opportunities.
