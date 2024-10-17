Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,295,000 after acquiring an additional 152,254 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,891,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,768,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,410,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,604,000 after acquiring an additional 53,532 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,550,000 after acquiring an additional 202,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.86.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $129.86 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.25 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

